Brainerd student Alena Rehberger is among 36 students from across the state to earn a $3,000 scholarship from the Affinity Plus Foundation. “Affinity Plus is committed to helping our members achieve their dreams. We are incredibly proud of these students and honored to award them each with a scholarship,” Adam Layne, senior community engagement specialist at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, said in a news release. “Whether you’re a freshman, a graduate student, or a working adult returning to complete your degree, we know education is important and matters. We hope to continue our scholarship program so we can continue to give back to our members and see them grow.”

BRAINERD, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO