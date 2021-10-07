CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia Businesses Unite to Push Back on Proposed IRS Reporting Requirement

albanyceo.com
 7 days ago

The Biden Administration is pushing a proposal that would require banks and financial service providers to report all banking transactions, personal or business, for every account that has at least a $600 balance or does $50 in transactions per month ($600 annually). This rule would encompass every Georgian with a job or business and would be an infringement on personal and business privacy without any grounds for suspecting tax fraud. The Georgia Chamber and the Georgia Bankers Association oppose this proposal.

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#The Biden Administration#The Georgia Chamber#President Ceo#Georgians#Americans#Pro Georgian

Comments / 0

Community Policy