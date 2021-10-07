Atlanta Braves: 2.3M Attended Games at Truist Park in 2021; Here are Top 5 Games

The Atlanta Braves will enter Thursday night’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one more win to clinch a fourth-straight division title. Atlanta has won five straight overall and took the first two games of the series with the Phillies, reducing their magic number to just one. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for the Braves Thursday night while the Phillies will go with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO