Atlanta Braves: 2.3M Attended Games at Truist Park in 2021; Here are Top 5 Games

 7 days ago

The Atlanta Braves welcomed just over 2.3 million fans to Truist Park this year, the second-highest total in Major League Baseball. It was also the second-largest number of fans to visit Truist Park since 2017, the first year the Braves began playing at the 41,000-seat Cobb County stadium. The team reached the attendance mark this year despite early-season COVID-19 protocols. Truist Park started at 33% capacity. It eventually graduated to 100% on May 7.

