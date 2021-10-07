Form S-8 POS Boxlight Corp

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. This NOTE AMENDMENT AND CONVERSION AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made effective as of October 4, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), by and between Transphorm, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company” or the “Parent”), Transphorm Technology, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Subsidiary”) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (the “Holder”). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms shall have the meanings set forth in that certain Subordinated Convertible Promissory Note dated October 4, 2017 (as amended by that certain Waiver, Consent and Amendment Agreement dated March 16, 2018 and that certain Consent, Guaranty and Amendment Agreement dated February 10, 2020, the “Note”), in the principal amount of $15,000,000, issued to the Holder.

