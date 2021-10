APi Group Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering. New Brighton, Minnesota – October 6, 2021 – APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that APi Escrow Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Escrow Issuer”), intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes are being offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO