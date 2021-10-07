CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter Wellness Provides Shareholder Update on Multiple Clinical & Commercial Milestones

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), today provided an update on its advancing clinical programs and commercial progress. Commercial:. Photocil" to Launch in Q1...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Cyprium Announces Positive Clinical Data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate

Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyprium"), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress") partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited ("Zydus"), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. More information on the poster is listed below:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Orphazyme provides regulatory and financial updates

Copenhagen – October 5, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). The company also announces that it now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million compared to prior guidance of approximately DKK 50 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
DALLAS, TX
StreetInsider.com

Manganese X Subsidiary JV Partner PureBiotic AIR Provides Positive Updated Data on Virginia State University Testing on an Important Range of Pathogens and Biofilm, Including COVID-19

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (DBC), in conjunction with its US Joint Venture Partner, PureBiotic AIR, Corp (PureBiotic), has received additional positive results from its ongoing long-term research study conducted by Virginia State University (VSU). This has been despite the delays caused by the COVID-19 restrictions which have been affecting most university campuses and research facilities.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Clinical Trial#Streetinsider Premium#Jupiter#Q1 2022 Photocil#Applied Biology#Ndc#Us Fda Filings#The Us Fda#Iii#Eucrisa
StreetInsider.com

Izotropic Reaches Q3 Milestones and Provides Engineering Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, provides updates on the following:
BUSINESS
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

DarioHealth (DRIO) Announces Agreement with Leading National Health Plan

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today it has entered into an agreement with one of the largest U.S. national health plans ("Plan") to offer its self-insured employer customers the Dario digital behavioral health solution as part of its behavioral health offering. Initial members are expected on the platform in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, with additional rollout anticipated over the course of 2022. Dario will be paid a monthly fee for members that have access to the platform.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Multiple Combinations Demonstrate Efficacy and Provide Options for NSCLC

In a patient case reviewed by Gilberto De Lima Lopes, MD, a 59-year-old man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. Gilberto De Lima Lopes, MD led a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, in which a group of physicians discussed combination treatment options for a patient with non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Lynx Global Provides Update on Corporate Milestones and Recent Expansion Strategy

Company completes a $2.4 million private placement accelerating development of its payment platform into SE Asia. New partnerships and expansion of leadership team will focus on adding new revenue...
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

NRO establishes licenses and cybersecurity rules for commercial imagery providers

ST. LOUIS – The National Reconnaissance Office roadmap for bringing commercial satellite imagery into its hybrid space architecture, which includes government and commercial satellites, emphasizes cybersecurity and licenses that allow the agency to share data with partners inside and outside the U.S. government. The NRO already delivers approximately 50,000 commercial...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Provides Clinical Updates on Planned Phase 2 Study of Ampligen in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has finalized the protocol for a planned Phase 2 study of the company's drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer. The company expects to submit both an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an application for Fast Track status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) no later than October 18, 2021.
CANCER
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don't have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration's decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

