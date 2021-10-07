CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) Announces New Data Supporting Nuvalent Lead Programs in ROS1-Positive, ALK-Positive NSCLC

 7 days ago

Nuvalent, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUVL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, provided new preclinical data on Thursday supporting advancement of its parallel lead programs in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NVL-520, a ROS1-selective inhibitor, and NVL-655, an ALK-selective inhibitor, were specifically designed to solve for the dual challenges of kinase resistance and selectivity which limit the activity and durability of currently available cancer therapies.

