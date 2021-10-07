Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) Announces New Data Supporting Nuvalent Lead Programs in ROS1-Positive, ALK-Positive NSCLC
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvalent, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUVL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, provided new preclinical data on Thursday supporting advancement of its parallel lead programs in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NVL-520, a ROS1-selective inhibitor, and NVL-655, an ALK-selective inhibitor, were specifically designed to solve for the dual challenges of kinase resistance and selectivity which limit the activity and durability of currently available cancer therapies.www.streetinsider.com
