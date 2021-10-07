Small Businesses Go Digital at Three-Times Pre-Pandemic Levels

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTo shed light on the impact the global health crisis – and ongoing recovery – has had on small businesses globally, Mastercard today released Recovery Insights: Small Business Reset. Looking at 19 markets around the world, the report reveals that sales at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) lagged larger companies by up to 20 percentage points at the peak of the crisis. However, spending has recovered in 2021. Total sales at SMBs rose 4.5% through August 2021 year-to-date compared to the same period in 2020, while e-commerce sales are up 31.4%.

