Small Businesses Go Digital at Three-Times Pre-Pandemic Levels

Does it feel lately like your parcels are taking forever to arrive? You might have seen online retailers warning customers to expect delays, thanks to COVID-related pressures on the postal system and other delivery services. We are 18 months into the pandemic and, far from being solved, the cracks in the global logistics system are multiplying. E-commerce is booming but despite rerouting deliveries and staff working extra shifts, delays are becoming the norm. So what’s happening, and will all your purchases make it in time for Christmas? Manufacturing troubles A lot of what we buy these days is made overseas. Many products...

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO