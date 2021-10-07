CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief Therapeutics Sues NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)

 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against NeuroRx, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jonathan Javitt, for multiple breaches of the Collaboration Agreement between Relief and NeuroRx relating to the development and commercialization of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil). The complaint was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Manhattan.

