I think Hollyoaks does need a stunt soon, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Holby City have all done big stunts during COVID-19 whereas Hollyoaks hasn’t. I do think that the stunt for the 25th anniversary would’ve been huge and probably one of the best stunts Hollyoaks has ever done and I do hope that Hollyoaks does do a stunt soon as the Autumn annual stunts was what got people excited and it’s one of those things Hollyoaks is known for, it’s crazy stunts. There’s been train crashes, storms, minibus crashes, a high school explosion and more!

