Intergalactic Therapeutics launches with $75M to build a new type of gene therapy

A safety concern has forced Takeda Pharmaceutical to suspend the dosing of patients in two Phase II studies of an experimental treatment for narcolepsy. This morning, the company said it halted the studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist assessed for narcolepsy. While the company did not identify the safety concern in its brief announcement, Takeda said halting the trials early will provide the company time to interpret the benefit/risk profile of the experimental medication to determine the next steps in the developmental program.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO