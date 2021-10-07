Intergalactic Therapeutics launches with $75M to build a new type of gene therapy
Early in 2020, Michael Ehlers, a former Biogen executive turned venture capitalist and biotech entrepreneur, was brainstorming ways to create a different kind of gene therapy. Amid a genetic medicine boom, dozens of companies had built and advanced into testing experimental therapies that used the same principles, tucking functional genes into viruses capable of shuttling DNA into cells.www.biopharmadive.com
