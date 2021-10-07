CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Intergalactic Therapeutics launches with $75M to build a new type of gene therapy

By Ned Pagliarulo
biopharmadive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in 2020, Michael Ehlers, a former Biogen executive turned venture capitalist and biotech entrepreneur, was brainstorming ways to create a different kind of gene therapy. Amid a genetic medicine boom, dozens of companies had built and advanced into testing experimental therapies that used the same principles, tucking functional genes into viruses capable of shuttling DNA into cells.

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

CRISPR Therapeutics' CAR-T Cancer Therapy Shows Early Promise

CRISPR Therapeutics provided updated data from its ongoing Phase I CARBON trial of CTX110, its allogeneic “off-the-shelf” CAR-T therapy for CD19+ B-cell cancers. The data is based on 26 of 30 patients who, as of August 26, 2021, a data cutoff date, had received the therapy with at least 28 days of follow-up.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Poseida and Takeda to develop non-viral in vivo gene therapy programmes

Poseida Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical have entered a research collaboration and license agreement to develop non-viral in vivo gene therapy programmes, including the former’s Hemophilia A programme. Under the deal, the companies will research and develop up to eight in vivo gene therapy programmes. Initially, they will develop up to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Regenxbio Reveals Interim Data From Diabetic Retinopathy Gene Therapy Trial

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced initial data from the Phase 2 ALTITUDE trial of RGX-314 for diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME). The data were presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy under development for wet age-related macular...
NASDAQ
biospace.com

Companies Enter Licensing Agreements to Expand Gene Therapy Programs

Days after forging a $1.1 billion agreement with Selecta Biosciences to develop gene therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, Takeda Pharmaceutical entered into a licensing pact with Poseida Therapeutics for its Cas-CLOVER nanoparticle delivery technology and other genetic engineering platforms. The deal is worth up to $3.6 billion. Takeda intends to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Therapeutics#Intergalactic#Startup#Biogen#Generation Bio#Anjarium Biosciences#Apple Tree Partners
biopharmadive.com

Takeda takes aim at a biotech's gene therapy work

Takeda has gained access to as many as eight gene therapy programs through a freshly inked deal with the San Diego-based biotech Poseida Therapeutics. Per deal terms, the companies will use Poseida's suite of genetic engineering technologies to develop up to six so-called in vivo programs, meaning the gene therapy does its work inside the body as opposed to in extracted cells. Takeda, which will provide funding for research and development, may also add two more programs to the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Spark signs gene therapy licensing deal valued at up to $328.5M

Philadelphia gene therapy pioneer Spark Therapeutics signed a collaboration and licensing agreement Tuesday that gives its exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize a Swedish company's experimental focal epilepsy treatment. Under the terms of agreement, Spark, of division of Roche, will pay CombiGene up to $328.5 million plus royalties for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Ensoma Taps Gene Therapy Leader as First CEO

After guiding BlueRock Therapeutics and its potential Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy into the clinic and leading that company to a $1 billion acquisition by Bayer, Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., is taking on a new challenge as chief executive officer of gene therapy startup Ensoma. Backed by Takeda Pharmaceutical and 5AM...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Sarepta outlines final push for Duchenne gene therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics on Monday revealed new results from clinical testing of its closely watched gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and outlined the design of the key trial that could eventually support its approval. The new results showed 11 patients treated with Sarepta's drug six months ago exhibited improvements on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
cancernetwork.com

Medical World News® Deep Dive: Making Cell and Gene Therapy Practical

Josh Ludwig detailed to CancerNetwork® how ScaleReady can help make cell and gene therapy widely practical and viable for patients with cancer. In a recent episode of Deep Dive from the Medical World News® broadcast, CancerNetwork® spoke with Josh Ludwig, the global director of commercial operations at ScaleReady, about how a joint venture launched in January 2021 between Bio-Techne, Fresenius Kabi, and Wilson Wolf is uniquely positioned to make cell and gene therapy practical and viable for patients with cancer.
WORLD
biospace.com

Pfizer and Voyager Launch $630 Million Gene Therapy Technology Pact

Cambridge, Mass.-based Voyager Therapeutics entered a deal with Pfizer, allowing the latter to exercise options to license novel capsids for gene therapies. Specifically, the deal enables Pfizer to license novel capsids created by Voyager’s RNA-driven TRACER (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) screening technology. Pfizer will pay...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Business Insider

4D Molecular To Test Its Wet AMD Gene Therapy In Patients

The FDA has signed off 4D Molecular Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FDMT) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for 4D-150 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The active IND enables the initiation of a 4D-150 Phase 1/2 clinical trial, expected before year-end. 4D-150 is a dual-transgene intravitreal gene therapy encompassing the R100 capsid,...
FDA
biopharmadive.com

Gene therapy developer gets chance at a comeback with Pfizer deal

Pfizer is interested in exploring use of Voyager Therapeutics' newest gene therapy technology, agreeing Wednesday to pay $30 million for a chance to license from the biotech two of the viral shells developers use to shuttle genetic information into the body's cells. Under deal terms, Pfizer has a year to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Takeda Pauses Narcolepsy Studies, Forges $1.1 Billion Gene Therapy Deal

A safety concern has forced Takeda Pharmaceutical to suspend the dosing of patients in two Phase II studies of an experimental treatment for narcolepsy. This morning, the company said it halted the studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist assessed for narcolepsy. While the company did not identify the safety concern in its brief announcement, Takeda said halting the trials early will provide the company time to interpret the benefit/risk profile of the experimental medication to determine the next steps in the developmental program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Infants With Symptomatic SMA Reach Milestones With Gene Therapy

Gene replacement therapy with onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma) enabled symptomatic infants with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1) to achieve at least one episode of independent sitting, the open-label phase III STR1VE-EU trial showed. Fourteen of 32 patients met the primary endpoint of achieving independent sitting for at least 10 seconds...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Building a Bioprocess for RNA-based Therapies

Cartesian Therapeutics focuses on RNA-based cell therapies. In August, for example, the company announced successful results from a Phase I trial of an RNA-based treatment called Descartes-08 for the autoimmune disorder myasthenia gravis. Murat Kalayoglu, MD, PhD, president and CEO describes this treatment as “an autologous T-cell product engineered with RNA to express a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR.” He adds, “The CAR binds to a target on pathogenic long-lived plasma cells called B-cell maturation antigen.”
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

CRISPR Gene Therapies: Assessing the Success of Gene Edits Using ddPCR

β-thalassemia is one of the most common autosomal recessive diseases in the world and researchers are seeking to produce a gene therapy to treat the condition. Scientists are applying a variety of strategies and techniques to correct the underlying genetic imbalance that causes β-thalassemia, including using CRISPR to correct the mutated gene. The approach is promising, but scientists are still working to improve CRISPR’s editing efficiency, which is still an open question. Consequently, CRISPR’s ability to successfully correct mutations associated with β
SCIENCE
biopharmadive.com

Sarepta embarks on late-stage clinical trial of Duchenne gene therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics on Monday said it has begun a Phase 3 trial of an experimental gene therapy for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, marking an important milestone for the company and its partnership with Roche after several hurdles in earlier testing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech is competing with Pfizer to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Genetic Engineering News

Reshaping Cell and Gene Therapy Product Quality and Safety

Halo Labs is an innovator in drug product characterization and subvisible particle analysis providing unprecedented product quality insights to improve patient safety. Starting with the launch of its proprietary Backgrounded Membrane Imaging (BMI) technology, Halo Labs continues to push the needle forward, developing paradigm-shifting approaches that enable researchers to better understand their products and protect patients.
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

Modern Gene Therapies Show Promise in Motor Neuron Disorders

A review of current research and drug development in motor neuron disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy shows progress in the identification of treatment pathways and therapies. Gene therapies are novel yet promising strategies for treating motor neuron disorders (MNDs) such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy