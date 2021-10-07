CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFE8b_0cK1Bo3q00
Oct 7, 2021

Two people were injured Wednesday night when their SUV hit a bear in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report says a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Highway 59 near County Road 25 when it struck a black bear that was in the traffic lane.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her passenger, a 69-year-old man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the bear was not released.

The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. in Pembina Township in Mahnomen County.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 5

Related
Bring Me The News

Crash involving school bus injures 3 west of the Twin Cities

A crash involving a passenger car and a school bus left one person fighting for their life and two children injured Tuesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the school bus was northbound on County Road 31 near Norwood Young America and was making a left turn to go west on Highway 212 when an eastbound Cadillac collided with the bus at the intersection.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Driver, 25, crashes into stoplight in Bemidji and dies

A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Bemidji late Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Richard L. Erickson, of Bemidji, was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 197 when he crashed at approximately 11:15 p.m. The State Patrol says Erickson was southbound on the highway,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Bring Me The News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

A 29-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was staying at a Brainerd Lakes Area resort, in what may have been a case of mistaken identity. Cameron Jay Moser, of Brainerd, is charged with the second-degree murder of 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky, a former dressage horse trainer, at the Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward near Nisswa on Oct. 7.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Minnesota State Patrol#Suv#Accident
Bring Me The News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

A shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 more injured in what police described as a "hellish" incident early Sunday morning. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters that opened fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park, on West Seventh Street, at around 12:15 a.m., with St. Paul PD saying there were multiple 911 calls from those inside who "frantically begged for help."
Bring Me The News

Man dies from injuries 4 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

More than four months after a suspected arson fire in Minneapolis, a man who was injured in the blaze has died. Minneapolis police announced Sunday that 53-year-old Darrian Lamont Solomon died Sept. 9, more than four months following the June 6 fire at a house on the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Nissan
Bring Me The News

Central Minnesota man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

A central Minnesota man was working on a broken lawnmower when it moved, running over and killing him. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in Bullard Township. When they arrived, family members of the victim, 84-year-old Russell Schimpp, were already on the scene, as was an ambulance.
Bring Me The News

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

A powerful storm system spawned rare October tornadoes in Minnesota over the weekend, and even more unusual is that the tornadoes touched down in northern parts of the state. On Saturday, the town of Park Rapids was hit by a tornado at 10:35 p.m., followed by a confirmed tornado touchdown north of Chisholm on Sunday that produced a warning in the areas of Buhl, Mountain Iron, Hibbing and Virginia.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police say he exchanged gunfire with officers near a high school in Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on the 900 block of Greenway Avenue North at about 2:40 p.m., a news release said. Police spoke with the man, who was "in crisis," from the parking lot as he was speaking through a third-floor window.
Bring Me The News

Body found on Bloomington roadside, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found near I-494 in Bloomington on Friday. A citizen reported seeing the body on the 7800 Block of Washington Avenue at about 1:00 p.m., a news release says. Eden Prairie police officers arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed the caller's report.
Bring Me The News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people now face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one person dead and 14 injured. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder, while Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, faces 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder, according to criminal complaints filed in Ramsey County Monday.
Bring Me The News

St. Paul police: Armed man at busy intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

St. Paul police officers were engaged in an hourlong standoff Friday with an armed man who authorities say was threatening to shoot himself and others. The incident started with a report of an assault at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue that came in at about 11 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy