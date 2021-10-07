2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota

Oct 7, 2021

Two people were injured Wednesday night when their SUV hit a bear in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report says a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Highway 59 near County Road 25 when it struck a black bear that was in the traffic lane.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her passenger, a 69-year-old man, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the bear was not released.

The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. in Pembina Township in Mahnomen County.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.