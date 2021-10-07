CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peleton Rival iFIT Health & Fitness (IFIT) Postpones IPO Citing 'Adverse Market Conditions'

 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Connected fitness equipment and software provider iFIT Health & Fitness Inc (NASDAQ: IFIT) postponed its IPO, which was due to debut on the NASDAQ stock market this week. The company cited adverse market conditions and will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering.

