The 10 travel rules that could still catch you out

By Emma Beaumont,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith testing requirements loosened and the traffic light system simplified, travel is arguably more straightforward than it has been at any point since March 2020. Still, when heading on holiday there remains the matter of each destination’s Covid regulations to contend with, not to mention new Brexit rules. Those with unvaccinated children, in particular, face a sea of travel-related admin. Some countries demand anyone over the age of one to have received a recent negative PCR test result, while others ban unvaccinated over-12s outright. Here, we round up rules to be aware of before booking a holiday this autumn.

