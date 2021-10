NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19. They’re the common nasal sprays usually used to treat allergies, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says this does not mean you should start using those sprays if you don’t need them. It’s that time of year. What’s commonly called hay fever and fall allergies are mostly cause by ragweed, and if you’re a true sufferer, there’s a good chance your doctor suggested a nasal spray. It’s not a decongestant but a corticosteroid spray...

