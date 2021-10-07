CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effort to add whistleblower protections fails to pass state House

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed whistleblower protection amendment to the Michigan constitution has hit a roadblock. The House of Representatives on Wednesday failed to adopt a resolution to bring it before voters in November of next year. The measure would prevent any state agency or department from punishing an employee for speaking with...

Huron Daily Tribune

Glenn votes to put whistleblower protections into Michigan Constitution

Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, this week voted in favor of a proposal that would put whistleblower protections directly into the Michigan Constitution. If the measure is eventually approved by a two-thirds votes of the Legislature, the measure could head to voters for final consideration as early as the November 2022 election.
MIDLAND, MI
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer directs state agency to reinstate prevailing wage requirements

The State of Michigan will once again require construction contracts to pay workers a prevailing wage. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement alongside union members Thursday morning in Lansing. “When we don’t pay a prevailing wage, there is a cost associated with that. Right? We don’t ensure we get...
MICHIGAN STATE
Senate passes bill to add further ID requirements for absentee ballots, prevent mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications

The battle over how elections are run in Michigan continues. The GOP-controlled Senate pushed through a bill on Wednesday that would add further ID requirements for absentee ballots, and prevent government officials from mailing out unsolicited absentee ballot applications. Republican Senator – and former Secretary of State – Ruth Johnson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
citywatchla.com

Senate Must Pass Voting Rights Reform So States Can Protect Democracy

In August, the House passed its version of this critical bill to shield American voters from racial discrimination at the ballot box. The goal of the legislation is to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its full protective glory. Right now, that landmark law's effectiveness has been undermined by two Supreme Court decisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arab American News

Community efforts in state redistricting could lead to unprecedented Arab American representation in State House and Senate

The state’s citizen-led redistricting effort is approaching some crucial deadlines and draft maps have been released for public consideration that show how the process could potentially rework the state’s political maps. Michigan voters approved the creation of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) in 2018. The citizen-led commission is...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MI Senate adopts voting restrictions; Whitmer says she will veto

The GOP-led state Senate adopted bills Thursday that would create new voting restrictions, including an ID requirement for voters. Republicans say it’s part of an effort to make voting more secure. Democrats blasted back that it’s part of a larger effort after the GOP lost the presidential election in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkok.com

Center Square: State House Pass ‘Tuition Voucher’ Increase

HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… State House lawmakers passed a measure Tuesday that expands the size and scope of tuition vouchers for Pennsylvania’s economically disadvantaged schools. Three Democrats joined all of the chamber’s Republicans in approving House Bill 1642, which lowers the threshold for schools to qualify as economically disadvantaged under the law. Currently, schools with 75% or more of students receiving tuition assistance through the Opportunity Tax Credit Scholarship (OSTC) program qualify for an additional $1,000 credit. Under the provisions of the bill, sponsored by Philadelphia Republican Rep. Martina White, schools with 51% of students receiving the OSTC would qualify for the economically disadvantaged scholarship. Credit amounts would increase to $2,000 for elementary and middle school students and $4,000 for high school students to better reflect the gap between families’ ability to pay and the cost to educate, White said.
HARRISBURG, PA
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: GOP failing state on workforce housing

This summer, I heard from small business owners about how Montana’s lack of housing is holding back our economy. It’s a story I keep hearing, that Main Street wants to hire, and Montanans want to go where the jobs are, but they can’t find a home or apartment they can afford. The typical price of a home in Montana has risen more than 10% in the last year, showing us the housing struggles that were localized to just some of our communities have spread to hamstring communities throughout this state.
SMALL BUSINESS
Arkansas Online

State House, Senate pass bills dividing Pulaski County among 3 congressional districts

Both chambers of the Arkansas Legislature on Wednesday passed redistricting bills that would divide the state’s most populous county among three congressional districts. The Senate passed Senate Bill 743 by state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, on a 23-10 vote. On the other side of the Capitol, the House passed the identical House Bill 1982 by state Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home, on a 59-30 vote.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House passes bill to expand open records requests for state health data

In a party-line vote on Monday, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House approved legislation to remove from state law a frequently cited public records carve-out that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has used to deny the public and the media access to data on the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Craig...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

House passes legislation to advance protections of the Great Dismal Swamp

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The House of Representatives passed Congressman A. Donald McEachin’s bicameral Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act. The legislation directs the Secretary of the Interior to assess the suitability and feasibility of designating the Great Dismal Swamp and its associated sites as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS
Business Insider

A 'source' Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell cited in 'antifa' vote-rigging claim said he was working with election officials to gain 'access' to Dominion machines

Right-wing activist Joe Oltmann said he worked with election clerks to "access" voting machines. In Mesa County, Colorado, a clerk was accused of granting unauthorized access to a Dominion machine. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she was confident the state's elections were secure. Two days after President Joe...
MESA COUNTY, CO
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS

