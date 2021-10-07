CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Best Disney Costumes That Aren’t Princesses

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to get a little more creative with your Disney Halloween costume than defaulting to your favorite princess dress. If you’ve channeled every Disney princess since Snow White, then journey with us this year to the other side of Disney — a side that’s just as magical. We’ve rounded up easy costumes that will inspire you to think outside of the princess box and look instead to your favorite Disney sidekicks, friends, and even some foes. See the creative looks ahead!

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Best Superhero Costumes to Wear for Halloween

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Halloween might be the only time of year where just about everyone wants...
APPAREL
CinemaBlend

If You Want To Know What Halle Bailey Will Look Like As A Disney Princess, Look No Further Than These Disney World Photos

It’s not every day that you get to see a real-life Disney Princess. But fans of the House of Mouse were in for a treat when Halle Bailey took part in Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration this weekend. The pop star looked and sounded magical during her rendition of a Disney classic -- and surprisingly, it wasn’t from her upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
CELEBRITIES
Lancaster Online

Easy Halloween Costumes That Won’t Break the Bank

I am not ashamed to admit that I am more of an Amazon Prime mom than a Pinterest mom. Once school and sports start, next thing I know we are into October and I am scrambling to find cute, but easy, costumes for my kids. I hate to spend a ton of money on something they may only wear once – although at their age, they will still play dress-up with it here and there throughout the year, but that isn’t the case with all kids. Enter Amazon and their Halloween Shop, with a wide variety of budget friendly costumes. Here are ten cute costumes that include all or most of the accessories you need – that won’t break the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princesses#Disney Costumes
allears.net

A Disney Princess Treat Made with DOLE Whip? Yes, Please.

Today is the beginning of an 18-month long celebration of a huge milestone, Disney World’s 50th anniversary!. We’ve already tried some 50th anniversary treats like the three new Tiki Room-inspired sweets, Sip-a-bration lemonade, and a new KiteTails Sundae, so what’s one more treat? This one was inspired by a Disney Princess!
LIFESTYLE
heatworld

The best Squid Game costumes that were made for Halloween

When we heard everyone talking about Netflix's newest series Squid Game, we knew we had to check it out. Now, you can even get your hands on all of the character's infamous jumpsuits - right in time for Halloween. The South Korean show has taken the internet by storm and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Pauses Princess Concert Tour Amid COVID Concerns

The upcoming Disney Princess — The Concert tour has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Disney Concerts announced Tuesday in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. “Out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess — The Concert shows scheduled to take place between Nov. 1 and Dec, 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022,” the statement read. “Shows scheduled between Feb. 1 and April 16, 2022 remain as planned.” Previously purchased tickets can be used for the rescheduled shows, but patrons can also contact their point...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

Looking for the best Star Trek Halloween costumes?

It’s time for fans to get ready for a Star Trek Halloween. It’s that time of the year again. Getting the kids ready to go trick or treating is an important part of Halloween, but then, you also have to get yourself ready. Maybe there’s a party at work with a prize for best costume. Or your neighborhood is hosting a block party (with safe guidelines, of course), and you want to let everyone know how much of a Star Trek fan you are. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect costume, here are some of the best places to discover how to become the best Star Trek alien or officer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Middletown Press

Halloween costumes under $30 that don't suck

Halloween is the best time of the year: There's pumpkin picking, candied apples, haunted hayrides, and yet another "Halloween" movie in store for the month of October. The only downside to the holiday is that costumes seem to get more and more expensive every year. You don't need to break...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Bombas Collaborated With Disney on Unisex Princess-Inspired Socks for the Entire Family

The apparel line Bombas collaborated with Disney for an exclusive line inspired by your favorite princesses and stories. The unisex collection will offer six unique patterns for toddlers, babies and adults including five of Disney’s most popular princesses: Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Tiana and Moana. To celebrate Disney x Bombas partnership, the brand will also highlight modern-day princesses and princes who give back to their respective communities across the country. The featured princesses will reflect the fearlessness, courage and bravery reflected in the Disney stories. Bombas is spotlighting three princess and princes that are improving communities. Zohaib Begg, Bethany Moultry and Leo...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wonderwall.com

See all the 'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Heroes & Villains night costumes

Disney Heroes and Disney Villains nights gave competitors a chance to wear some incredible costumes on "Dancing With the Stars" on Oct. 11 and 12, 2021. Find out which Disney flicks the celebs and their pro partners tapped for inspiration and see all their looks, starting with these spot-on creations… The best costume of the evening on Disney Heroes night goes to The Miz, who fully committed as he transformed into Genie from "Aladdin." His partner, Witney Carson, dressed up as Princess Jasmine for their quickstep performance to "Friend Like Me."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

11 best kids’ Halloween costumes for 2021: Spooky costumes that will scare and delight

Halloween is one of the most hotly anticipated dates in the calendar for kids, and it’s not hard to see why. A legitimate excuse to eat a ridiculous amount of sweets combined with the chance to indulge in fancy dress? What’s not to love?!After last year’s celebrations were somewhat muted due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year Halloween is firmly back on the agenda, and what better way to embrace all things spooky than with some epic fancy dress choices?Supermarkets, the high street and smaller, indie businesses have pulled out all the stops this October, offering a huge choice of costumes...
LIFESTYLE
Billboard

Where to Buy the Best Musician-Inspired Halloween Costumes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween is just around the corner, but it's not too late to decide what costume you're going to rock for this year's holiday. If you're feeling like recreating your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Tackles Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Jumpsuit & Teetering Heels

Kate Beckinsale gave her twist on fall’s boldest trend this week as she promoted her new series, “Guilty Party.” Taking to Instagram on Monday to preview her press day attire, the leading actress modeled a bright green and white jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. The $1,810 design features a crepe fabric with a sweetheart neckline and cutout panels across the torso and back. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy