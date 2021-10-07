Up to 34% off Skin Care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier and more!

The term “clean beauty” doesn’t seem to have a clear, singular definition. Because of this, there’s often a lot of confusion around the term, what it truly means, and the intention behind products marketed as such. For Italian skin care expert Pietro Simone, clean beauty is simply an effective, no-frills approach to skin. “My focus is to avoid ingredients that aren’t necessary or have the potential to become negative for the skin,” he tells TZR. “I truly believe in evolution and therefore my formulations are constantly evolving to offer new, greener, and more effective results.” His latest collection of skin care essentials, the FIERCE Collection, is free of artificial colorants, essential oils, and a host of other ingredients that are typically thought of as “unclean” — not purely for a marketing purpose, but in order to deliver the strongest performance possible.

