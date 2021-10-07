CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UConn entrepreneurship head sees cannabis as possible growth engine

By Sean Teehan
Hartford Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top research and entrepreneurship official at UConn thinks the Constitution State has the opportunity to jump to the forefront of the cannabis industry's startup scene. Abhijit (Jit) Banerjee, UConn's associate vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship, said he thinks state funding for a limited-time incubator for UConn staff and faculty working in the cannabis space could yield innovative companies in the emerging legal marijuana market.

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

'The program is buzzing:' Business startup program at UConn-Stamford sees major growth

STAMFORD — TIP Digital, a technology incubation program for data science-focused startups hosted at the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus, has seen the number of participating companies more than triple since its launch about eight months ago, according to data released this week by the initiative’s funding organizations. The program...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy