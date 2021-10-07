UConn entrepreneurship head sees cannabis as possible growth engine
A top research and entrepreneurship official at UConn thinks the Constitution State has the opportunity to jump to the forefront of the cannabis industry's startup scene. Abhijit (Jit) Banerjee, UConn's associate vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship, said he thinks state funding for a limited-time incubator for UConn staff and faculty working in the cannabis space could yield innovative companies in the emerging legal marijuana market.www.hartfordbusiness.com
Comments / 0