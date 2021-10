Since 2010, when I first started doing legalization work in Colorado, few big technology companies have been willing to openly step up to the plate and service licensed cannabis businesses. That encouraged a new breed of startups to build technology to address those needs. And one of the things they’re learned in the past decade of experience is: supply chains are not resilient. Supply chains have been pushed to their limits across the globe during the pandemic, but the cannabis industry has faced these challenges for years.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO