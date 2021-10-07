Briefly Noted: Theatre in the Park debuts first indoor live performance since pandemic

Theatre in the Park debuts first indoor live performance since pandemic. Theatre in the Park’s 2021 season continues with a move indoors to the black box theater inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park with the nine-time Tony Award Nominated musical “The Full Monty.” The show marks the first live performance indoors since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Johnson County in March 2020. The show opened Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 17 with matinee and evening performances. “The Full Monty” is rated R and contains suggestive adult themes as well as content regarding suicide, adult language and partial nudity.