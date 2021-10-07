CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes invites Stacey Abrams to discuss GOP efforts to ‘undermine our democracy’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Chris Hayes invited former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on his show Wednesday to discuss GOP efforts to “undermine our democracy.”. Following Hayes’ monologue trashing Republicans in favor of election audits and voting reform legislation in red states, Abrams, who famously has not accepted the legitimacy of her Georgia governor’s race loss in 2018. slammed “these subversions of elections.”

cpr.org

Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist, on why voting should be accessible for all

For Stacey Abrams, voting access is not about Democrats and Republicans, it's about inclusiveness. “The process of voting should be nonpartisan,” the voting rights activist, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and author told Colorado Matters’ Ryan Warner. “And it should be a patriotic belief that every eligible American citizen should have unimpeded access to the right to vote."
@JohnLocke

Good for Thee, Not for Me: Stacey Abrams’ ‘Stolen Election’ Edition

Brad Raffensperger writes at National Review Online about an apparent double standard involving claims about stolen elections. Last week, I called out Stacey Abrams for making the same kind of stolen-election claims regarding her 2018 gubernatorial loss that President Trump has roundly, and rightly, been criticized for making in the months since he lost his election.
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Warns We’re ‘In the Midst of a Rolling Coup’: GOP ‘Will Not Certify a Democratic Victory in 2024’ If They Control House and Trump is Nominee

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warned his viewers that America was “in the midst of a rolling coup,” predicting that if former President Donald Trump was the 2024 presidential nominee and the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, then “they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024.”. “Nine months after the...
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: GOP hands Trump the party

“Nine months ago, Republicans were questioning DONALD TRUMP’s place as the lead fixture of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence yet that they want him right there.”. This morning’s must-read piece comes from Meridith McGraw, reporting from Saturday night’s Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where we saw...
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
Business Insider

A 'source' Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell cited in 'antifa' vote-rigging claim said he was working with election officials to gain 'access' to Dominion machines

Right-wing activist Joe Oltmann said he worked with election clerks to "access" voting machines. In Mesa County, Colorado, a clerk was accused of granting unauthorized access to a Dominion machine. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she was confident the state's elections were secure. Two days after President Joe...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
