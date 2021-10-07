Elderly NYC woman dragged, punched in attempt to steal purse in broad daylight, video shows

A 65-year-old New York City woman was seen on video being chased, dragged and punched during an attempted robbery in broad daylight last week, authorities said. The violent attack happened in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, the NYPD said. The woman is seen on surveillance video walking near the intersection of St. Edwards Street and Willoughby Avenue near Fort Greene Park when a man on a bicycle approaches her from behind.