The Wichita area could see some rain and storms this afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Latest forecasts predict the main sever weather threat will be overnight, between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Large and high winds are expected to be the main threats with any severe storms that develop. Areas along and west of I-135 are expected to see the most activity. We’ll keep you updated on the weather situation through the day. The latest information from the National Weather Service can be found below.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO