Lake Region Shooting Sports Defeats Henderson County AJROTC

DEVILS LAKE - In an undisputed contest, scoring 1562.0 points, Lake Region Shooting Sports defeated Henderson County AJROTC. With the win, Lake Region Shooting Sports is in first place overall and first place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They currently have a 1 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 413.3. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Rachel Vaagen, and Lauren Stiven. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.