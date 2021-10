PIQUA — Piqua senior running back Jasiah Medley had a game Friday night — on his first three carries. Against the Tippecanoe defense that came in as the top ranked rushing defense in the MVL, allowing less that 60 yards per game — Medley picked up 191 yards on his first three touches to spark Piqua to a 21-9 lead and the Indians went on to a 42-23 victory.

4 DAYS AGO