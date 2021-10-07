CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Title won’t change my life - Verstappen

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen says he isn’t feeling the pressure of the title fight because winning the championship won’t change his life. Heading into the Turkish Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers’ championship by two points following his victory in Sochi, as he goes for his eighth title. Verstappen, by contrast, is chasing his first championship but says there is no point worrying about the outcome as his life won’t dramatically change whether he finishes first or second.

racer.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

How the Turkish Grand Prix unfolded

Congratulations go to Valtteri Bottas. Enjoy your 10th career victory!. We'll be back again in two weeks' time as the United States Grand Prix makes a return to the calendar, 22-24 October. Everybody get on Texas time now. Will Max Verstappen extend his championship lead further? Or will Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner: 'Phenomenal' Verstappen is ready for the title

Christian Horner has backed Max Verstappen to overcome Lewis Hamilton and win his first world title in 2021. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes that Max Verstappen has "everything he needs" to beat Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 F1 world title. Verstappen and Hamilton have gone head-to-head...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Max Verstappen plays down title pressure: Losing would not change my life

Max Verstappen insists he is not feeling any pressure as his title battle with Lewis Hamilton enters its final phase. Verstappen is three points behind Hamilton with seven races left to run this year and is facing his first real opportunity to challenge for the championship since making his Formula One debut in 2015.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
94.3 Jack FM

Motor racing-F1 title outcome will not change my life, says Verstappen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Formula One title contender Max Verstappen played down the pressure of fighting Lewis Hamilton for the championship and said on Thursday that the outcome would not change his life either way. The 24-year-old Red Bull driver is two points adrift of Mercedes’ seven times world champion, and...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas masters wet/dry Turkish GP

Valtteri Bottas dominated a wet Turkish Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen has retaken the world championship lead by finishing second while Lewis Hamilton faded to fifth after rising as high as third from his 11th-place start. Rain drenched the track in the morning, and although it reduced to barely a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen conceded win as Red Bull maximizes potential

Max Verstappen says he gave up trying to fight Valtteri Bottas for victory in the Turkish Grand Prix with 20 laps remaining as he felt Red Bull’s double podium was the best result it could possible score. Bottas led from pole position at a track that Mercedes proved particularly strong...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Turkish Grand Prix result: Valtteri Bottas beats furious Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to victory

A furious Lewis Hamilton surrendered the world championship lead to Max Verstappen after finishing fifth at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.Valtteri Bottas took the chequered flag at a damp Istanbul Park ahead of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.But Hamilton, who started only 11th after an engine penalty, pointed the finger at his Mercedes team for putting him on to new tyres in the closing stages.Hamilton was on course to finish third with the same rubber he started the race on, before Mercedes’ safety-first approach.Hamilton questioned the decision to stop and snapped “leave me alone”...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Change My Life#Sochi#Mercedes
The Independent

Max Verstappen to reward Sergio Perez with ‘tequilas’ for holding off Lewis Hamilton at Turkish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has said Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez should be rewarded with tequila for holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix.Verstappen finished second in Istanbul as title rival Hamilton came fifth after starting 11th on the grid, while Perez crossed the line third. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas claimed his first win of the season, meanwhile.As a result of those finishes, Verstappen erased Hamilton’s two-point lead at the top of the Formula One drivers’ standings, and the 24-year-old is now six points clear of the seven-time champion with six races left this season.As Sky F1 interviewed Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: F1's contenders are weighing the risks of playing safe

It sounds so obvious, doesn’t it? Not losing is a good thing. But in Formula 1, losing is a strange concept. You can do everything perfectly, but if you’re Haas this season, that probably results in P19 and P20. But the message to both Mercedes and Red Bull as we...
MOTORSPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
racingnews365.com

Masi explains changes made for Turkish Grand Prix

FIA Race Director Michael Masi has explained the changes made at Istanbul Park to prevent a repeat of the treacherously slippery conditions from last year. Michael Masi has explained that the likelihood of a particularly slippery Turkish Grand Prix has been reduced, following special treatment to the tarmac at Istanbul Park.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton nearly caused ‘disaster’ at Turkish Grand Prix, Ross Brawn claims

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has said Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Mercedes’ strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix almost caused a “disaster”.Hamilton started 11th on the grid on Sunday due to an engine penalty but had climbed up to third, before his team called him in for a pit stop late in the race. The seven-time champion questioned the tactic and remained out a while longer but ultimately relented.Upon emerging from the pit lane, Hamilton had lost two places and ended up coming fifth, surrendering his title lead to rival Max Verstappen, who finished second in Istanbul.Hamilton’s frustration...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano

The Yamaha rider followed runaway race winner Marc Marquez home at the Circuit of the Americas in second and crucially finished ahead of nearest title rival Francesco Bagnaia in third. This extended Quartararo's championship lead to 52 points, meaning he can for the first time in 2021 win the title...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamilton minimizes grid penalty with Turkish GP pole

Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to the fastest time of qualifying at the Turkish Grand Prix, although a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change will promote the Finn to pole position for the race. Max Verstappen will start alongside Bottas on the front row after finishing the afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamilton ‘solely set on winning’ from P11

Lewis Hamilton says he is only thinking about winning the Turkish Grand Prix despite having to start from 11th due to a grid penalty. Mercedes opted to take a fourth internal combustion engine (ICE) for Hamilton this weekend, resulting in a drop of 10 places on the grid. The championship leader duly set the fastest time in qualifying to secure the highest possible starting spot of 11th, and despite his teammate Valtteri Bottas starting from pole and Max Verstappen second, Hamilton is focused on victory given his Friday race pace, having similarly won from sixth in Turkey a year ago.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Haas likely to run Ferrari rookies in FP1s next year

Haas is likely to run Ferrari-selected junior drivers during mandatory FP1 outings in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. New regulations are set to be approved that will see all teams required to run a rookie with no grand prix experience for a minimum of two FP1 sessions next season. The hope is it will increase opportunities for young drivers and provide them with race weekend experience at a time when testing in F1 is severely limited.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: What next for Carlin's IndyCar program?

If there’s one constant theme across Carlin’s four years in IndyCar, it’s the struggle for continuity. There have been fluctuating car counts. Fluctuating sponsorship arrangements. Fluctuating drivers. A global pandemic. And that’s before you count the more isolated setbacks, like having both Max Chilton and Pato O’Ward bumped from the Indy 500 in 2019, or being forced to sit out this year’s Indy GP after Chilton encountered travel problems while trying to return from the UK.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gasly leads wet third Turkish GP practice

Pierre Gasly mastered a soaking Istanbul track to top final practice at the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen. The Frenchman was among a group of drivers to set their flying laps on intermediate rubber with around 15 minutes remaining, and though Verstappen embarked on his final flyer with just 20 seconds left, the track drying all the time, he could get to within only 0.164s of Gasly’s benchmark.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas wasn’t asked to slow for Hamilton in fight for pole

Valtteri Bottas says he was not asked to slow down for Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at the Turkish Grand Prix and simply lost time in the final corners. After the first runs in Q3, Bottas was on provisional pole position but Hamilton went out early for his final run and duly went 0.2s clear of his teammate. The championship leader was chasing the fastest time to limit the impact of a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding power unit components, meaning Bottas qualifying second was the perfect result for Mercedes as the Finn would inherit pole.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy