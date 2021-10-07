Title won’t change my life - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says he isn’t feeling the pressure of the title fight because winning the championship won’t change his life. Heading into the Turkish Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers’ championship by two points following his victory in Sochi, as he goes for his eighth title. Verstappen, by contrast, is chasing his first championship but says there is no point worrying about the outcome as his life won’t dramatically change whether he finishes first or second.racer.com
