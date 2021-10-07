Title won’t change my life - Verstappen

A furious Lewis Hamilton surrendered the world championship lead to Max Verstappen after finishing fifth at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.Valtteri Bottas took the chequered flag at a damp Istanbul Park ahead of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.But Hamilton, who started only 11th after an engine penalty, pointed the finger at his Mercedes team for putting him on to new tyres in the closing stages.Hamilton was on course to finish third with the same rubber he started the race on, before Mercedes’ safety-first approach.Hamilton questioned the decision to stop and snapped “leave me alone”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO