Worcester, MA

Work Without Limits marks NDEAM with webinar focused on becoming an Employer of Choice for people with disabilities

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which celebrates the many contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy. With this year’s theme – “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion” – the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy is dedicated to ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

chicagolighthouse.org

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

People with disabilities bring many valuable skills to the workplace and have an overall higher retention rate. Yet, only 17.9 percent of individuals in this community are employed. This National Disability Employment Awareness Month, see what you can do to expand opportunities within the disabled community, who make up a fifth of the U.S. population.
kiow.com

Area Disabled are Looking for Work

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and advocates for people with disabilities are calling on employers to take a more inclusive approach as the scramble to fill open positions. Worker shortages have been the focus of national headlines in light of the pandemic, but not every demographic is being...
Accommodating People with Disabilities in the Workplace

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in four Americans has a disability (61 million), and over six million people in the United States have a developmental disability. While the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed over 31 years ago, there is much that needs to be done to increase public awareness of workplace barriers and create an inclusive workforce for those with physical and developmental disabilities.
mynews13.com

A focus on disability awareness in Florida

From the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Disability Employment Policy: “The theme for NDEAM 2021, ‘America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,’ reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. NDEAM is held each...
Clinton Herald

Skyline Center joins disability employment awareness campaign

CLINTON — Skyline Center announced Thursday its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion”.
WNCT

Online Originals: Reducing the stigma around employing people with disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, which aims to have more people with disabilities enter the workforce. Awaken Coffee in Greenville is one local business helping reduce the stigma of people with disabilities. The business employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its mission is to give the community a sense of purpose through jobs. Currently, Awaken […]
nd.gov

Human Services reminds employers that people with disabilities are a valuable workforce resource

BISMARCK, N.D. – With more than 17,000* open and available online job openings in September 2021, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) is reminding employers that people with disabilities are a valuable workforce resource and that the division can help connect them with qualified applicants to meet their workforce needs or retain quality employees.
spectrumnews1.com

'Strides in the right direction... still a ton of work to do,' says coach during Disability Employment Awareness Month

COVINGTON, Ky. — People who live with disabilities are constantly working to overcome challenges; key among them: finding a place to work. Oct. is Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time to help people overcome that challenge of attaining employment. When he’s not draining buckets, and trying to get his players...
neworleanssun.com

Employers encourage to consider applicants with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- As businesses across Illinois and the nation work to fill open positions, advocates for people with disabilities say they should take a more inclusive approach. According to federal data, the jobless rate for people with disabilities is 11.5%, compared with slightly more than 5% for the rest...
