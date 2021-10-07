Work Without Limits marks NDEAM with webinar focused on becoming an Employer of Choice for people with disabilities
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which celebrates the many contributions of people with disabilities to America's workplaces and economy. With this year's theme – "America's Recovery: Powered by Inclusion" – the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy is dedicated to ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
