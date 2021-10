The University of Minnesota successfully competed for more than $1 billion in external research funding in fiscal year 2021, a first in the University’s 170-year history. That achievement was driven, in part, by broad-based interest, involvement and investment in health science research. During its meeting next Friday, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents will discuss what U of M health science researchers accomplished last year and what the future holds for this work at one of America’s leading research universities.

