Motorsports

Honda and Red Bull announce future F1 and motorsport collaboration

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda and Red Bull have outlined the way the transition will work for its Formula 1 power unit technology in 2022, as well as announced a future motorsport collaboration. Red Bull will take over the Honda IP and run the power units under its own new company of Red Bull Powertrains from next season onwards, as the Japanese manufacturer is withdrawing from the sport. However, Honda will not immediately leave F1, and instead will provide support in building the 2022 power units as well as trackside and race operation support from Japan throughout the 2022 season.

racer.com

motorsportmagazine.com

Red Bull to run special Honda livery for Turkish Grand Prix

The Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars will look a little different this weekend after unveiling a special tribute livery to Honda. This weekend was originally scheduled to be the Japanese Grand Prix before the race was cancelled earlier this year. Instead of the usual blue, red and yellow of Red...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Red Bull to run one-off Honda tribute livery in Turkey

Red Bull will run a one-off livery at the Turkish Grand Prix to pay tribute to its Japanese engine manufacturer, Honda, which is leaving Formula One at the end of the year. Red Bull and Honda had hoped to run the livery, which has yet to be revealed in full, at the Japanese Grand Prix but the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The red and white livery is inspired by the Honda RA272, which raced during the 1965 Formula One season and took the Japanese brand's first F1 win at that year's Mexican Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Haas likely to run Ferrari rookies in FP1s next year

Haas is likely to run Ferrari-selected junior drivers during mandatory FP1 outings in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. New regulations are set to be approved that will see all teams required to run a rookie with no grand prix experience for a minimum of two FP1 sessions next season. The hope is it will increase opportunities for young drivers and provide them with race weekend experience at a time when testing in F1 is severely limited.
MOTORSPORTS
#F1#Honda Racing Corporation#Red Bull Racing#Red Bull Powertrains#Japanese#Honda Racing Development#Hrduk#Alphatauri#Hrc#Red Bull#Formula 1
Autosport Online

Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull F1 form around

Perez joined Red Bull for 2021 as a replacement for Alexander Albon, and became the first driver other than Max Verstappen to win a race for the team since 2018 when he took victory in Azerbaijan. But the Mexican driver has scored points in just three of the last six...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton nearly caused ‘disaster’ at Turkish Grand Prix, Ross Brawn claims

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has said Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Mercedes’ strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix almost caused a “disaster”.Hamilton started 11th on the grid on Sunday due to an engine penalty but had climbed up to third, before his team called him in for a pit stop late in the race. The seven-time champion questioned the tactic and remained out a while longer but ultimately relented.Upon emerging from the pit lane, Hamilton had lost two places and ended up coming fifth, surrendering his title lead to rival Max Verstappen, who finished second in Istanbul.Hamilton’s frustration...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Red Bull teases clue to special Honda farewell livery

Red Bull has hinted on social media that it is set to pay tribute to departing engine partner Honda, with a special one-off livery for its cars at the Turkish Grand Prix. The Japanese manufacturer will officially depart Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season after a tenure in which it has accumulated so far 15 Grand Prix wins, including Pierre Gasly's shock triumph at Monza in 2020.
MOTORSPORTS
