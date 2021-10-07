Honda and Red Bull announce future F1 and motorsport collaboration
Honda and Red Bull have outlined the way the transition will work for its Formula 1 power unit technology in 2022, as well as announced a future motorsport collaboration. Red Bull will take over the Honda IP and run the power units under its own new company of Red Bull Powertrains from next season onwards, as the Japanese manufacturer is withdrawing from the sport. However, Honda will not immediately leave F1, and instead will provide support in building the 2022 power units as well as trackside and race operation support from Japan throughout the 2022 season.racer.com
Comments / 0