Fire Causes $12,000 Damage to St. Cloud Home

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department says an accidental cooking fire is to blame for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a home Wednesday. According to a critical incident report from the fire department, at about 5:45 p.m., crews were called for a fire in the kitchen in the 24100 block of Franklin Road. They say the homeowner had put out most of the fire with a fire extinguisher before the trucks got there. Firefighters ventilated the area and checked for fire extension to other parts of the home.