A new PS5 game has dealt a blow to the Xbox Series X and the marketing team at Xbox. During most of the PS4 and Xbox One generation, the "console wars" seem to have been a product of the past. However, towards the end of the generation, when Xbox began to make big moves and position itself as a competitor like it was during the Xbox 360 era, the console wars began to heat back up, and with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, they are back and perhaps more vehement than ever. One of the big talking points of the console war so far has been how the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5. And this is true. While the PS5 boasts a superior SSD, the Xbox Series X does pack more power. Yet, it's the PS5 with the first 8K game on console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO