Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

We have made it one month into the 2021 fantasy season, and as is always the case, the road to fantasy glory has been littered with surprises. If you predicted before the season that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers would be top-six fantasy quarterbacks four weeks into the season, then you should probably buy some Powerball tickets. If you predicted that Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons would rank among the top-seven non-quarterbacks in the game, then you should definitely buy Powerball tickets.