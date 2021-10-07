Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at 76ers

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road tonight for their first away preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

With Joel Embiid expected to play, Toronto will get its first big test against a superstar and supersized center. Andre Drummond put up some big numbers in the preseason opener, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse thought his impact was neutralized. Embiid, however, is a much different beast and it'll be fascinating to see how the Raptors approach one of the league's best bigs with their small-ball lineup

There were three rosters spots up for grabs, but Yuta Watanabe has all but clinched one of them. Keep an eye on Nurse's rotation when it comes to the end of the bench. Freddie Gillespie got some non-garbage time minutes last game and didn't fare very well. He might slip in the rotation tonight.

Malachi Flynn didn't play at all in the first half on Monday. If that continues, it'll be because the sophomore guard isn't living up to Nurse's expectations in training camp. Toronto has asked him to be more aggressive this season both on and off the ball and Flynn might be struggling with that a little bit behind closed doors.

Where to Watch

TSN2 will be broadcasting the game.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, and now Yuta Watanabe who is battling a left calf strain. Gary Trent Jr., however, will be back in the lineup.

For the 76ers, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Riller will both miss the game. Tobias Harris and Embiid are expected to be back. Ben Simmons will, of course, remain sidelined as he awaits a trade.

Betting Odds

The Raptors can be found anywhere from +5.5 to +6.0 point underdogs, according to Covers. The total for the game sits at 220.5.