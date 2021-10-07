CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at 76ers

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 6 days ago

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road tonight for their first away preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • With Joel Embiid expected to play, Toronto will get its first big test against a superstar and supersized center. Andre Drummond put up some big numbers in the preseason opener, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse thought his impact was neutralized. Embiid, however, is a much different beast and it'll be fascinating to see how the Raptors approach one of the league's best bigs with their small-ball lineup
  • There were three rosters spots up for grabs, but Yuta Watanabe has all but clinched one of them. Keep an eye on Nurse's rotation when it comes to the end of the bench. Freddie Gillespie got some non-garbage time minutes last game and didn't fare very well. He might slip in the rotation tonight.
  • Malachi Flynn didn't play at all in the first half on Monday. If that continues, it'll be because the sophomore guard isn't living up to Nurse's expectations in training camp. Toronto has asked him to be more aggressive this season both on and off the ball and Flynn might be struggling with that a little bit behind closed doors.

Where to Watch

TSN2 will be broadcasting the game.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, and now Yuta Watanabe who is battling a left calf strain. Gary Trent Jr., however, will be back in the lineup.

For the 76ers, Matisse Thybulle and Grant Riller will both miss the game. Tobias Harris and Embiid are expected to be back. Ben Simmons will, of course, remain sidelined as he awaits a trade.

Betting Odds

The Raptors can be found anywhere from +5.5 to +6.0 point underdogs, according to Covers. The total for the game sits at 220.5.

AllRaptors

Raptors Roster Cuts: Where Does Everyone Stand?

With two preseason games in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors are almost halfway through their training camp/preseason schedule. In just 12 days, Toronto's 20-man training camp roster will be whittled down to 15 — excluding the team's two two-way contracts — as they take the court against the Washington Wizards for the regular season opener.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Preseason Tickets Go On Sale at Noon

For the first time in almost two years, Toronto Raptors fans can begin buying tickets for Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena. As of noon, Raptors fans will be able to buy tickets for Toronto's two preseason homes games, the first an October 4 tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers and the second an October 11th game against the Houston Rockets. Those tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster and be delivered digitally in accordance with MLSE's new COVID-19 health and safety measures.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics outlast Raptors 113-111 in preseason shootout

The Boston Celtics drained 19 three-pointers and withstood a furious attack from the Toronto Raptors – including a last-second basket that was waived off – to secure a 113-111 preseason win in front of an energetic TD Garden crowd on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum paced the Green with 20 points,...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers vs. Raptors: Preseason Game Thread

The Sixers are back! Unfortunately, their road games aren’t being televised this preseason, but you can follow along with 97.5 The Fanatic, League Pass, or through Twitter as we cover what’s happening with updates and video clips. Game Info. Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors. When: 7:00 pm ET, October...
NBA
NBA

76ers Preseason Tips Off at Toronto

With training camp in the rearview mirror, the 2021-22 76ers are set to begin their preseason slate, tipping off Monday in Toronto. The Sixers and Raptors will meet twice this week, as the Raptors will travel to South Philadelphia for another preseason matchup on Thursday. At the team’s final training...
NBA
chatsports.com

Raptors open preseason vs. 76ers: Preview, start time and more

Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Danny Green, National Basketball Association, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, sports season, Furkan Korkmaz, OG Anunoby, Matisse Thybulle. It’s been a long time coming, but NBA basketball will once again be played inside Scotiabank Arena tonight, as the Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers in preseason action.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lots of Positives from Raptors Preseason Opener

Oh, how nice it is to be back at Scotiabank Arena, even if it is only preseason. For the first time in 19 months, the Toronto Raptors were finally back home. It may not have been as raucous as the Raptors had probably hoped for in front of 8,016 very socially distanced, quite a bit below the 9,400 max capacity, but it was certainly special.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors vs 76ers, October 4

It’s the sensation of Raptors basketball returning. The post-Kyle Lowry-era is officially underway and after a franchise-altering offseason, there’s still just as many questions going into Toronto’s 2021-22 campaign as there were going into the Summer. The only difference is the questions themselves:. Why is Toronto better equipped to compete...
NBA
Yardbarker

Grant Riller Suffered Knee Injury vs. Raptors

Heading into Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers were missing a few players. Joel Embiid, who was present with the team, got the night off as the 76ers wanted their big man to rest after being present for every training camp practice. Meanwhile, the rookie center Charles...
NBA
