Masking Issues Discussed By Falconer School Board

FALCONER — Wearing face masks in school and on school buses is mandatory in New York state — but that doesn’t mean it is easy. The Falconer Central School Board at a meeting Tuesday discussed a concern regarding masking on athletic bus runs. Board president Todd Beckerink asked Scott Peterson, district transportation supervisor, whether he had heard about concerns that students were not wearing their masks while being transported for various athletic events. Peterson said the concern had been heard and was addressed by the high school principal, Jeffrey Jordan, and the athletics director, David Nelson.