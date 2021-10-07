CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falconer, NY

Masking Issues Discussed By Falconer School Board

Post-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALCONER — Wearing face masks in school and on school buses is mandatory in New York state — but that doesn’t mean it is easy. The Falconer Central School Board at a meeting Tuesday discussed a concern regarding masking on athletic bus runs. Board president Todd Beckerink asked Scott Peterson, district transportation supervisor, whether he had heard about concerns that students were not wearing their masks while being transported for various athletic events. Peterson said the concern had been heard and was addressed by the high school principal, Jeffrey Jordan, and the athletics director, David Nelson.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Falconer, NY
CNN

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
Person
Jeffrey Jordan

Comments / 0

Community Policy