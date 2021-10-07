Joseph Fajardo named 2021 Firefighter of the Year by Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club
The Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club has named Palm Coast Driver Engineer Joseph Fajardo its 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Fajardo, a firefighter with more than five years of service, joined the Palm Coast Fire Department in 2016 as a Firefighter-EMT. He was promoted to the rank of driver engineer in December 2020 and is currently preparing for the lieutenant’s promotional exam next week.www.palmcoastobserver.com
