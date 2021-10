It’s high school football season again. Thousands of young men in our bi-state region of varied experience, talent and size will spend months grinding it out on the gridiron in hopes of a victory, and hundreds of coaches will spend the same time doing their best to guide them to that hoped-for victory. Parents of these athletes should consider the circumstances before chewing out a coach after a loss by their child’s team, whether it be by social media, email, phone or in person.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO