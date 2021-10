Barcelona pair Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero have returned to training as they step up their injury recoveries. Aguero has not featured for his new club since arriving at Camp Nou in the summer following the expiration of his Manchester City contract. He strained his hamstring in a pre-season session back in August and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines ever since.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO