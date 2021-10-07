Top exercises to increase your activity with the new muse wearables

Are you ready to run faster and more efficiently? Then run straight to the weight room! Runners are often worried that lifting weights will slow them down or make them bulk up. Not true. Lifting weights will improve your speed and increase your VO2 max, meaning that you can run faster and longer all while using less oxygen. Lifting also prevents injuries by strengthening muscles and connective tissues. Sounds like a new PR and less down time dealing with injuries. The best time to start a new lifting routine is in the off season, but if you are currently lifting, keep it up. Here are a few of my favorite exercises to try out.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO