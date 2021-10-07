Service to Some Metro C Line Stations to be Suspended Beginning Today

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A temporary suspension of service to some Metro C (Green) Line stations to complete system upgrades will begin today.

Service between the Lakewood Boulevard and Vermont/Athens stations will be suspended from 9 a.m. today through Saturday, according to Metro.

Metro will provide free bus shuttle service at its Lakewood Boulevard, Long Beach Boulevard, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway and Vermont/Athens stations.

The C Line will be in regular service between the Norwalk and Lakewood Boulevard stations as well as between the Vermont/Athens and Redondo Beach stations during the work.

The A Line at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station and the J Line at the Harbor Freeway station will still be accessible throughout the upgrade.

The scheduled work consists of replacing an obsolete signal system with a new system that will help improve reliability and reduce delays to the train service, according to Metro.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.