Prospects for Jags fans to know: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

By Daniel Griffis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Through the first four games of the season, it has been the Jacksonville Jaguars’ passing defense that has been under the most scrutiny. The team is allowing 312 passing yards per game, while also being dead last in completion percentage allowed, sacks, and takeaways. It’s clear this defense needs help stopping the pass.

One collegiate defensive end who many thought might declare for last year’s draft, has continued his terror onto the college scene and that’s Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) burst onto the scene after an exceptional sophomore season, collecting 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 games. Expectations were high for Hutchinson entering his junior season, however, a fractured leg ultimately cut his time on the field short to just three games.

This season, Hutchinson is finally cashing in on those high expectations, though. Through the first five games of the season, Hutchinson has tallied 14 tackles and gotten to the quarterback for 4.5 sacks.

He’s certainly been a handful for Big 10 tackles.

He utilizes his size and power to his advantage, having one of the most powerful bull rushes you will see at the collegiate level.

Many of today’s edge rushers rely on bend and quickness, however, Hutchinson shows time and time again that power can still win. That’s not to say he doesn’t bring quickness and finesse to his game; he certainly does.

While the production is certainly nice to see, his traits are what really get scouts going. In Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak List,” Hutchinson came in ranked second in all of college football. Feldman said Hutchinson reportedly ran a 4.64, jumped 36 inches, and should bench (225) in the 30s, all while at his size.

If the Jaguars elect to select a player not named Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon DE) with their first pick, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is a name that could sneak into the back half of the first round or top of Round 2. While he won’t be the flashiest name, he, no doubt, has the traits to be a defensive playmaker at the next level.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

