Wheeler Dealer Radio: On the Rebound

By Skipjack
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur had a must win game against Villa and lo and behold they won it. We break down a surprisingly enjoyable match before the international break sinks in, whereupon the discussion invariably turns to how international football is terrible and Giovani Lo Celso will never get a run in the team ever again. There’s a good Skippbjerg midfield discussion along with ruminations on Tanguy Ndombele’s best position.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Monday Cannon Fodder: heat check

How are we feeling about Arsenal, Gooners? The club is back in action a week from today against Crystal Palace (ugh, the longest wait of any PL team). Arsenal are in 11th on 10 points, 3 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses. The club bounced back from an atrocious start in the league to go unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane Shine for National Teams

With Premier League action on hold during internationals week, four Liverpool players put in shifts with their respective country teams. Scotland captain Andy Robertson led his squad to a 3-2 victory over Israel, in which he managed to bag two assists for John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes. Sadio Mane played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sadio Mane Scores For Senegal, Dances With Fans

Sadio Mane’s form has been brought into question by some fans over the last year or so, but the Liverpool star has been on fire lately. Last Sunday, he scored the opening goals against Manchester City. Over the weekend, he netted for his country Senegal in their 4-1 victory over Namibia to put them on 9 points through three games in their quest for World Cup qualification. Not only did Sadio score, he also danced with fans after the match!
FIFA
SB Nation

Alonso, Azpilicueta start but France win UEFA Nations League on controversial goal

After an impressive 2-1 win over Italy in the semifinal on Wednesday, Spain took on defending World Champions France in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night in Milan. Head coach Luis Enrique made just two changes, choosing Rodri ahead of Koke in midfield and picking Eric García instead of Pau Torres in central defense. That latter decision would prove fateful.
UEFA
