Wheeler Dealer Radio: On the Rebound

Sadio Mane’s form has been brought into question by some fans over the last year or so, but the Liverpool star has been on fire lately. Last Sunday, he scored the opening goals against Manchester City. Over the weekend, he netted for his country Senegal in their 4-1 victory over Namibia to put them on 9 points through three games in their quest for World Cup qualification. Not only did Sadio score, he also danced with fans after the match!

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO