Wheeler Dealer Radio: On the Rebound
Tottenham Hotspur had a must win game against Villa and lo and behold they won it. We break down a surprisingly enjoyable match before the international break sinks in, whereupon the discussion invariably turns to how international football is terrible and Giovani Lo Celso will never get a run in the team ever again. There’s a good Skippbjerg midfield discussion along with ruminations on Tanguy Ndombele’s best position.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
