CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

With the Second-largest Liquidation of Shorts Since July, Bitcoin Is Poised for Explosive Gains Ahead of the Expected Approval of a Bitcoin ETF in October

By Rohail Saleem
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC), the world’s most liquid and valuable cryptocurrency, is marching deeper into October with increased vigor ahead of a much-anticipated milestone. With Bitcoin trading at $54,232 currently, the cryptocurrency is nearing its April 2021 zenith. Moreover, a confluence of several technical and fundamental factors suggests that this rally is far from losing its steam.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) Introduces a New Supply Burn Mechanism, the Widely Circulated Prediction for the Coin To Hit 1 Cent May Have Some Substance to It After All

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin spinoff that has rocketed to the center of attention in the financial world due to its outsized gains, is currently just a spitting distance away from its all-time high. Against this backdrop, social media is abuzz on the back of a speculative mania, with some predicting that the coin would soon hit the 1 cent ($0.01) price level. Let’s disassemble.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to eventual Bitcoin ETF approval

Moreover, the increasing competition from smart contract networks like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) have been worrying investors:. Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to eventual Bitcoin ETF approval. Raiinmaker Clears Zokyo Rigorous Security Audit, Gears For Coiin Launch By CoinQuora - Oct 13, 2021. Raiinmaker passed Zokyo security...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil price volatility, Gold slightly higher, Bitcoin eases ahead of SEC ETF decision

Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds. A cold winter would mean the oil deficit will only get worse. WTI crude tentatively fell below the $80 level on reports that Iran nuclear negotiations could begin as soon as this week. The oil market has put Iran on the backburner, but given the brewing energy crisis, Iran’s ability to ramp up production could easily save Europe if it has a cold winter. Both sides have added motivation since the talks stalled in June. If progress is made after several weeks of talks, a revival or the Iran nuclear deal could immediately bring Brent back towards the mid-$70s.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Liquidations#Etfs#Btc#Bitcoin Etf#Cme
bitcoinmagazine.com

Largest Canadian Bitcoin ETF Opens to Mutual Fund Investors

Purpose Investments, an institutional firm with more than $12 billion under management, on Wednesday announced the launch of mutual fund units for the world’s first ETF backed and settled by Bitcoin. “We’re happy to provide another easy and secure way for Canadian investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin,” said CEO...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
The Independent

Crypto’s growth could pose risks to financial system, Bank deputy warns

Cryptocurrencies are growing so quickly that soon a large fall in the cost of Bitcoin could have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, a top Bank of England official has said.Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said the crypto markets were on a path to becoming much bigger.Right now a drop across the board in the price of cryptocurrencies will largely cause only crypto investors to lose out. But this could change.“While a severe price correction would not cause financial stability problems now, all else equal, the current trajectory implies that this may not be the...
MARKETS
advisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Stocks Suffering on Souring Consumer Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Souring consumer confidence could soon catch up to stock market investors if this earnings season is clouded by downward guidance revisions. There’s been an “uncharacteristically” wide divergence between how consumers and investors feel about the economy after the surge in delta virus cases this summer, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
STOCKS
u.today

If SEC Begins Approving Bitcoin ETFs, ProShares Can Launch on 18 October: Bloomberg’s Chief ETF Expert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Observer

Bitcoin Is up 1,000% Since 2020—Yet the CEO of America’s Largest Bank Still Thinks It’s Worthless

The boss of America’s largest bank still hasn’t come to terms with Bitcoin. During a virtual meeting hosted by the Institute of International Finance on Monday, JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said he thinks “Bitcoin is worthless,” despite the fact that the popular cryptocurrency has skyrocketed nearly ten-fold since the spring of 2020. It currently boasts a market cap of $1 trillion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy