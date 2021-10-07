Post Game Talk

Slow starts have often been a malaise of this team under coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill saw some things on the ice from his team that he didn’t like one bit. “I thought we flipped the puck out of the zone too many times when we had opportunities to make tape-to-tape passes,” Blashill said. “We showed too much panic in those situations. We gotta understand the balance between making a play when the play’s available and living another day and putting it hard into space when you have to.