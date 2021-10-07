CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find excellent food and brews in Las Vegas

By Brock Radke
Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the arrival of fall—not to mention this month’s return of the Downtown Brew Festival, set for Oct. 16 at the Clark County Amphitheater—it makes sense to turn our attention to Las Vegas restaurants serving some great beer food. ’Tis the season to soak up some suds, and it all starts at the legendary Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas (702.853.2337) where every day is an Oktoberfest celebration. Now, in actual October, a variety of local celebrities and entertainers pop in every Friday and Saturday night to tap a new keg and keep the party going, which is pretty easy to do when you have giant mugs of cold beer and mouthwatering Bavarian specialties to munch on, like crispy pork shank with green cabbage and bacon salad, giant baked pretzels with onion mustard and breaded schnitzel with mushroom sauce.

