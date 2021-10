Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson added another accolade to the long list he has accumulated throughout his career when he became the fastest player in NFL history to win 100 games according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson, who is in his 10th season with the Seahawks, accomplished that feat six games earlier than Peyton Manning did thanks to the Seahawks' 28-21 road win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Brett Favre are now third-, fourth- and fifth-fastest to 100 wins in NFL history respectively.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO