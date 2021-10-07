CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Despite Struggles, Saints Not Sleeping on WFT Defense

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smJUn_0cK0q0fl00

Every team hopes to start fast in the new season, and the Washington Football Team isn't the only one disappointed at 2-2. Look across the league and you'll find teams with just one loss through the first quarter of 2021 that feel they've yet to play their best football.

The good news is, every week is another chance to get better. And a defense like the WFT's could awaken at any moment. Something not lost on New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

"If you look at their defense you would say that it is a very good front," Payton told media on Wednesday when asked about this weekend's matchup. "A group that can rush the passer. They are extremely athletic. Obviously, a lot has been invested in that group with first-round picks. So you have to be on point with your protection plan."

The message of staying ready to combat the likes of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Chase Young and Daron Payne is a smart one.

Granted, Young and Payne have yet to tally sacks this NFL season. But let a team come in without a game plan to stop them from getting one, and it could be a bad day for that team's quarterback.

In a week where countering the other coach could be even more important than most games, Rivera knows teams are doing things to combat Young's abilities.

How To Watch Washington vs. New Orleans: Overcoming Injuries

An injury-depleted Washington Football Team returns home to play the Saints looking for a confidence-building win

17 hours ago

LISTEN: How Can Washington Stop Saints' Alvin Kamara?

Locked On Washington: WFT-Saints Picks/Players to watch/prop-bets/injuries & more 'RV' drama

17 hours ago

LISTEN: Most Intriguing Storyline for Washington vs. Saints?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Saints, 2021 NFL Week 5 Preview, Storylines, Key Matchups, and Predictions

21 hours ago

"When I look at some of the things that (Young) has done and look at how people react to him and how people have basically slowed him down, there's an impact there still," Rivera said. "I think that's the one thing that we just have to be smart about."

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has done a lot of things in his NFL career, including a record-setting season as the first passer in league history to throw 30 or more touchdowns and interceptions.

Earning a reputation as turnover-prone has been easy. Breaking it, won't be. But Payton's coaching has seemed to have had an impact as Winston started the 2021 season with eight touchdown passes to just two interceptions.

If the quarterback echoes his coach's respect for the struggling, but talented, Washington Football Team defense, then the responsibility for finding ways to get to the quarterback will rest with Rivera's group.

As much criticism as the WFT defense has taken, judging by the comments here, their next opponent isn't cutting any corners in their strategy to prevent their awakening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WWL-AMFM

Jameis Winston apologizes to Saints fans after loss in Superdome return: 'Feels like a blur'

For Jameis Winston, his first concern wasn't his own disappointment after a stunning, 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants -- it was that of the fans. The Caesars Superdome was finally packed, the first full-capacity game since the playoff loss to end the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings. That game ended similarly, though Winston wasn't on the team, with Kyle Rudolph scoring a touchdown to end it. The Giants also had Rudolph this time around, with the veteran tight end jumping on a Saquon Barkley fumble to keep the game-winning drive alive. Barkley eventually powered into the end zone for the walk-off score.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary gives Saints 20-13 halftime lead

Jameis Winston‘s roller coaster first half ended on a high, with the Saints taking a 20-13 lead into the break. The quarterback threw an interception on the Saints’ first drive. Then he threw a 72-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead. Winston was strip-sacked late in the first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Wft#New Orleans#Chase Young#Rv
WWL-AMFM

See Drew Brees’ take after Saints topple Washington: 'I don't see the rhythm'

The New Orleans Saints hit big when they needed it most in Week 5 but things aren't just quite right yet, at least according to the former QB. Drew Brees, speaking in his new analyst role on Sunday Night Football, applauded the design and execution on some critical third-down plays that helped the Saints seal the result, but early downs remain a concern.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Passing Attack vs. Giants Pass Defense

The 2-1 New Orleans Saints host the 0-3 New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. It is officially the second home game for the Saints this season. It's in reality a homecoming for New Orleans, who played their home opener in Jacksonville and have been practicing in Texas since being displaced by Hurricane Ida in late August.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Key Players Set to Return After Bye

The Saints carried a winning record into their bye week despite the absence of a long list of talent. This team will now be back near full strength by Halloween, and poised to send a wave of terror through the rest of the league
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Washington Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-2 with a head-scratching loss at home to the New York Giants last week. They now return to the road with a trip to face 2-2 Washington. Partly because of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will play just one of their first five games inside the Superdome.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Saints offensive line coming together despite early-season injuries

The New Orleans Saints have had a lot of ups and downs through their first three weeks. They beat the Green Bay Packers 38-3, lost to the Carolina Panthers 26-7 and then beat the New England Patriots 28-13. While the former two games were decisive, the Saints’ win over the Patriots was a bit more of a roller coaster akin to their season.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints’ fans embarrassed the Washington Football Team

I could not believe it when I could hear Saints fans loudly chanting in unison, “DEFENSE…DEFENSE…DEFENSE…” when the quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke was calling out the plays, standing in the shotgun formation on Sunday. It brought back memories of when I went to interview with the Redskins back in 2019...
NFL
WDSU

WATCH NOW: Jim Mora discusses the Saints facing a struggling Washington Football Team defense

NEW ORLEANS — Is it tough coming in and throwing one pass then leaving the game and do you wish you could get a rhythm?. "Yeah, for sure I think anytime you just go in and do one thing one time, you know, it's challenging, but I've been doing it for a while and we make it work and it's something that I'm used to and kind of know what it takes for me to be prepared to do that and so I'm good with that. I think some of the things that you can't really control is there's different things that I'm asked to do, whether it's blocking or throwing a route or whatever and sometimes you smash your hand or whatever and then you have to go and throw a ball and it's one of the things that you just make do."
NFL
kion546.com

Saints, Washington face off, both 2-2 and struggling

The New Orleans Saints visit Washington this week with each team 2-2 and dealing with a series of problems. New Orleans is coming off losing to the Giants in overtime. Washington is banged up after a close victory at Atlanta and without head trainer Ryan Vermillion, who is on administrative leave. The Saints’ sputtering offense faces a Washington defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in a departure from lofty preseason expectations. Washington’s Taylor Heinicke-led offense won’t have tight end Logan Thomas and could be without 2020 All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff because of injuries.
NFL
fox8live.com

McCoy and Armstead inactive for Saints-WFT

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Erik McCoy (calf) will miss his fourth game in a row for the Saints when they take on the Washington Football Team. Left tackle Terron Armstead (neck) will also be a no-go for today. This is the second game in a row Armstead will miss. Also...
NFL
Yardbarker

Injuries, Mistakes Key WFT Loss to Saints

The Washington Football Team played host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in a game where both teams were desperately trying to keep up with their respective division leaders. New Orleans entered the game at 2-2 and just one game behind NFC South division leader Tampa Bay, while Washington,...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
835
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy