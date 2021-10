After a disappointing draw at home against Canada, Mexico currently sits second in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying table, but it will have another chance to take a step towards qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when it hosts Honduras. El Tri trounced Honduras 3-0 in the Gold Cup quarter-finals in July and will look to build off that victory to stay in the top three and earn a trip to Qatar next summer. However, Honduras does have one win in Mexico during a World Cup qualifier in 2013 so the chance and an anxious Mexican crowd after a run of poor form won't want to see a repeat. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

