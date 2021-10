Boise State came into their match-up with BYU in a bind. At 2-3, the Broncos are looking to avoid their 4th loss so early in the season and somehow show that they are a competent football team. Last week’s game against Nevada shined a light on some glaring issues on the Bronco roster and in their game plan. Odds of this being the game where they turn it all around were pretty slim, with BYU being the number 10 team in the nation and missing six starters.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO