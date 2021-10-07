CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri officer kills SC man who allegedly pulled gun

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A South Carolina man was killed by an eastern Missouri police officer after allegedly trying to pull a gun on the officer.

The shooting happened at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on a gas station parking lot in Wentzville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of St. Louis. St. Charles County police identified the man killed as 22-year-old Johan Quintero of Greenville, South Carolina.

St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Quintero was in the backseat of an SUV that was speeding on Interstate 70. An officer tried to stop the SUV and the driver pulled over at a gas station just off the interstate.

Frisz said the officer smelled marijuana. A second officer arrived and was talking with the driver as the officer who made the traffic stop walked to the passenger side.

Frisz said Quintero reached for his waistband and the officer saw a gun. The two men struggled over the weapon before the officer moved back and shot Quintero multiple times.

The driver and a female passenger told police they were transporting marijuana to South Carolina.

Neither officer was injured. An internal investigation is underway.

